Recruiting continues to increase for St. Joe’s (Hammonton, N.J.) class of 2019 linebacker Brad Lomax. He has been maintaining contact with a host of schools that include Lehigh, Fordham, Stony Brook, Princeton, Kent State, Towson and Columbia among others.

That has led to a round of invitations to check out some college campuses in person.

“I plan on going to Fordham on April 14,” Lomax said. “I am going to Lehigh’s spring game, Stony Brook's spring game/junior day on April 28th. I am also going to Colgate sometime this spring season and St. Francis."

Lomax was a key piece in St. Joe’s undefeated state title run last season as he did a little bit of everything.

“Right now at my high school, they have me playing every position on the defensive line, but coaches and I both see myself playing a 3-4 outside linebacker,” Lomax said.

This offseason, Lomax has been preparing for his future and is currently checking in at 6-foot-2, while tipping the scales at 225 pounds.

“I’ve been weight training three times a week with Coach Sacco here at St. Joes, two times a week with Joe Shelton of W.I.N Speed Training, two times a week with Matt Zubak for weight gain, all while weight training by myself at my gym,” Lomax said.

He is also participating in position training at Next Level Greats in South Jersey.

“NLG has been an incredible experience. Coach Marcus [Hammond] and NLG has allowed me to work on my pass covering as a 3-4 outside linebacker. I am also working on my footwork and speed.”